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    Evolution of Military Small Arms

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    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2018

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    Dr. Richard S. Faulkner discusses the “Evolution of Military Small Arms” and gives particular attention to their influence on the US Army. Instructors of American Military History can use this presentation to inform their students on technical and tactical aspects of weapons used during different time periods.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2018
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016887
    VIRIN: 180220-O-QT950-9512
    Filename: DOD_111872326
    Length: 01:33:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evolution of Military Small Arms, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military history
    US Army
    Small Arms

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