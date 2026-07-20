Dr. Richard S. Faulkner discusses the “Evolution of Military Small Arms” and gives particular attention to their influence on the US Army. Instructors of American Military History can use this presentation to inform their students on technical and tactical aspects of weapons used during different time periods.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016887
|VIRIN:
|180220-O-QT950-9512
|Filename:
|DOD_111872326
|Length:
|01:33:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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