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    The Korean War: The First Year

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    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    “The Korean War: The First Year” is a short documentary film focused on the major events of the Forgotten War. Designed to address the complex strategic and operational actions from June 1950 - June 1951, the film answers seven key questions that can be found in the timestamps below. Major events such as the initial North Korean invasion, the defense of the Pusan Perimeter, the Inchon landing, and the Chinese intervention are discussed. This film was created for the Department of Command and Leadership and the Department of Military History at the US Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC).

    Timestamps:
    0:00 Intro
    0:25 Why are there Two Koreas?
    2:39 Why did North Korea Attack South Korea?
    6:30 How did the UN stop the Communist invasion?
    10:24 Why did MacArthur attack at Inchon?
    14:27 Why did the UN attack into North Korea?
    18:51 Why did China enter the Korean War?
    21:44 How did the UN stop the Communist invasion….again?
    24:47 Credits

    **While this movie was designed to be a “Watch-ahead”, each question can also be viewed separately for use in the classroom.

    #USArmy #koreanwar #cgsc #northkorea #CGSS #macarthur

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016886
    VIRIN: 240122-O-QT950-4174
    Filename: DOD_111872325
    Length: 00:25:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, The Korean War: The First Year, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USArmy
    cgsc
    koreanwar
    northkorea

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