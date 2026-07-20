“The Korean War: The First Year” is a short documentary film focused on the major events of the Forgotten War. Designed to address the complex strategic and operational actions from June 1950 - June 1951, the film answers seven key questions that can be found in the timestamps below. Major events such as the initial North Korean invasion, the defense of the Pusan Perimeter, the Inchon landing, and the Chinese intervention are discussed. This film was created for the Department of Command and Leadership and the Department of Military History at the US Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC).
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:25 Why are there Two Koreas?
2:39 Why did North Korea Attack South Korea?
6:30 How did the UN stop the Communist invasion?
10:24 Why did MacArthur attack at Inchon?
14:27 Why did the UN attack into North Korea?
18:51 Why did China enter the Korean War?
21:44 How did the UN stop the Communist invasion….again?
24:47 Credits
**While this movie was designed to be a “Watch-ahead”, each question can also be viewed separately for use in the classroom.
#USArmy #koreanwar #cgsc #northkorea #CGSS #macarthur
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016886
|VIRIN:
|240122-O-QT950-4174
|Filename:
|DOD_111872325
|Length:
|00:25:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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