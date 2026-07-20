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    Jayhawk! VII Corps Leadership on the Gulf War | 33 years later

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    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    A panel discussion led by 13 members from the VII Corps Desert Storm Veterans Association spoke to the students and faculty at the U.S. Army General Command and Staff College (CGSC), Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on 08 November 2023. The panelists consisted of retired Desert Storm Veterans that offered first-hand perspectives and insights on Operation Desert Storm and Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO).

    Featured presenters during the panel discussion include General (Ret) Frederick Franks, Chairman of the VII Corps Desert Storm Veterans Association and Commanding General of VII Corps during Operation Desert Storm, and Lieutenant General (Ret) Paul Funk, III Corps Commanding General. The event was moderated by Colonel (Ret) Mark A. Rado, President of the VII Corps Desert Storm Veterans Association. The full list of panelists is given below.

    CGSC is grateful to all the panel members in attendance for their impact and time invested into the students and the future of the Army.

    VII Corps LSCO Panel Members:
    GEN (Ret) Frederick M. Franks, Jr. – CG, VII Corps
    LTG (Ret) Paul E. Funk – CG, III Corps
    MG (Ret) John Altenburg – SJA, 1st AD
    BG (Ret) Robert McFarlin – CG, 2nd Corps Support Command (COSCOM)
    BG (Ret) Stan Cherrie – G3, VII Corps
    BG (Ret) Ed Dyer - Cdr, 1st Bn, 37th AR, 1st AD
    COL (Ret) Greg Fontenot – CDR, 2nd Bn, 34th AR, 1st ID
    COL (Ret) Mark A. Rado - S1, VII Corps Special Troops Battalion
    COL (Ret) Eugenia “Gene” Thornton - Deputy Cdr, 7th Personnel Group
    COL (Ret) Arthur Hotop - G5, VII Corps
    Ms. (CPT) Amy Hone - Casualty Ops, 7th Personnel Group
    CSM (Ret) Harold Shrewsberry - CSM, VII Corps Artillery
    Mr. (SSG) Stan Lenox - VII Corps Artillery

    #jayhawks #VIICorps #desertstorm #7thCorps #LSCO #combatoperations #CGSC #armyveterans

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016884
    VIRIN: 240207-O-QT950-7557
    Filename: DOD_111872321
    Length: 01:34:46
    Location: US

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    This work, Jayhawk! VII Corps Leadership on the Gulf War | 33 years later, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Jayhawks
    CGSC
    VIICorps
    7thCorps
    combatoperations

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