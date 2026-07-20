Jayhawk! VII Corps Leadership on the Gulf War | 33 years later

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A panel discussion led by 13 members from the VII Corps Desert Storm Veterans Association spoke to the students and faculty at the U.S. Army General Command and Staff College (CGSC), Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on 08 November 2023. The panelists consisted of retired Desert Storm Veterans that offered first-hand perspectives and insights on Operation Desert Storm and Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO).



Featured presenters during the panel discussion include General (Ret) Frederick Franks, Chairman of the VII Corps Desert Storm Veterans Association and Commanding General of VII Corps during Operation Desert Storm, and Lieutenant General (Ret) Paul Funk, III Corps Commanding General. The event was moderated by Colonel (Ret) Mark A. Rado, President of the VII Corps Desert Storm Veterans Association. The full list of panelists is given below.



CGSC is grateful to all the panel members in attendance for their impact and time invested into the students and the future of the Army.



VII Corps LSCO Panel Members:

GEN (Ret) Frederick M. Franks, Jr. – CG, VII Corps

LTG (Ret) Paul E. Funk – CG, III Corps

MG (Ret) John Altenburg – SJA, 1st AD

BG (Ret) Robert McFarlin – CG, 2nd Corps Support Command (COSCOM)

BG (Ret) Stan Cherrie – G3, VII Corps

BG (Ret) Ed Dyer - Cdr, 1st Bn, 37th AR, 1st AD

COL (Ret) Greg Fontenot – CDR, 2nd Bn, 34th AR, 1st ID

COL (Ret) Mark A. Rado - S1, VII Corps Special Troops Battalion

COL (Ret) Eugenia “Gene” Thornton - Deputy Cdr, 7th Personnel Group

COL (Ret) Arthur Hotop - G5, VII Corps

Ms. (CPT) Amy Hone - Casualty Ops, 7th Personnel Group

CSM (Ret) Harold Shrewsberry - CSM, VII Corps Artillery

Mr. (SSG) Stan Lenox - VII Corps Artillery



#jayhawks #VIICorps #desertstorm #7thCorps #LSCO #combatoperations #CGSC #armyveterans