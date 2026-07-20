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    U.S. Army Soldiers, Bangladesh Parachute Commandos Train on Tactical Movements

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    BANGLADESH

    07.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Butler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific, along with members of the Bangladesh Army 1st Parachute Commando Battalion, conduct training on movement ranges as part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, Saturday, July 25, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Kevin Butler with footage from Spc. Arianna Cox, Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz, and Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016883
    VIRIN: 260725-A-JD616-8031
    Filename: DOD_111872319
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: BD

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    TAGS

    range
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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