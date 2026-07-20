Army University Press presents the first in a new series of documentaries that examine battles through the lens of current U.S. Army doctrine. Stalingrad: The Battle for the Martenovskii Shop analyzes the fight for the Red October Factory in Stalingrad focusing specifically on a heavily defended area known as the Martenovskii Shop. The doctrinal insights emphasize large scale combat operations and references FM 3-0 along with other doctrinal publications to both educate and inform its viewers.
Chapters:
[00:17] Introduction: Opening Campaigns
[1:55] The Red October Factory: The Situation
[9:44] Plan of Attack
[17:22] 23 October 1942
[24:39] Orientation of the Martenovskii Shop
[36:00] 25 October 1942
[37:57] 26-27 October 1942
[39:13] 28-29 October 1942
[41:06] 30 October 1942 through 03 November 1942
[43:52] Operation HUBERTUS 11 November 1942
[52:50] Credits
Doctrine:
[1:52] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations
[4:50] FM 3-0 Operations; Defensive Tasks
[5:23] FM 3-0 Operations; Defensive Tasks
[6:59] FM 3-0 Operations; Defensive Tasks
[11:25] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Fires
[11:45] ADRP 3-09 Fires
[14:15] FM 3-90-2 Reconnaissance, Security, and Tactical Enabling Tasks Volume 2; Reconnaissance and Intelligence
[14:37] FM 3-90-2 Reconnaissance, Security, and Tactical Enabling Tasks Volume 2; Reconnaissance and Intelligence
[16:21] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Movement and Maneuver
[16:39] ADRP 3-0 Operations; Movement and Maneuver
[17:05] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Movement and Maneuver
[21:12] ADRP 6-0 Mission Command
[23:50] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Casualties
[28:17] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Subsurface Areas
[33:23] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Counterattacks
[34:10] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Preventing Isolation
[34:30] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Preventing Isolation
[43:14] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Planning
[46:36] ADRP 3-0 Operations; Movement and Maneuver
[52:26] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations
Misc:
[6:10] Gur’ev’s Area Defense
[8:09] German Order of Battle 79th Infantry Division
[12:19] German Organization 208th Infantry Kampfgruppe
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0:00 Introduction
0:17 Introduction: Opening Campaigns
1:54 The Red October Factory: The Situation
9:43 Plan of Attack
24:40 Orientation of the Martenovskii Shop
37:59 27 October 1942
39:13 29 October 1942
41:08 October 1942 through 03 November 1942
43:53 Operation HUBERTUS 11 November 1942
#battleofstalingrad #stalingrad #sovietunion #sovietarmy #militaryhistory #combatoperations #ww2 #wwii #stalin #hitler
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016882
|VIRIN:
|180719-O-QT950-4460
|Filename:
|DOD_111872318
|Length:
|00:53:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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