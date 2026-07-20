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    Stalingrad: The Battle for the Martenovskii Shop

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    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2018

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    Army University Press presents the first in a new series of documentaries that examine battles through the lens of current U.S. Army doctrine. Stalingrad: The Battle for the Martenovskii Shop analyzes the fight for the Red October Factory in Stalingrad focusing specifically on a heavily defended area known as the Martenovskii Shop. The doctrinal insights emphasize large scale combat operations and references FM 3-0 along with other doctrinal publications to both educate and inform its viewers.

    Chapters:
    [00:17] Introduction: Opening Campaigns
    [1:55] The Red October Factory: The Situation
    [9:44] Plan of Attack
    [17:22] 23 October 1942
    [24:39] Orientation of the Martenovskii Shop
    [36:00] 25 October 1942
    [37:57] 26-27 October 1942
    [39:13] 28-29 October 1942
    [41:06] 30 October 1942 through 03 November 1942
    [43:52] Operation HUBERTUS 11 November 1942
    [52:50] Credits

    Doctrine:
    [1:52] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations
    [4:50] FM 3-0 Operations; Defensive Tasks
    [5:23] FM 3-0 Operations; Defensive Tasks
    [6:59] FM 3-0 Operations; Defensive Tasks
    [11:25] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Fires
    [11:45] ADRP 3-09 Fires
    [14:15] FM 3-90-2 Reconnaissance, Security, and Tactical Enabling Tasks Volume 2; Reconnaissance and Intelligence
    [14:37] FM 3-90-2 Reconnaissance, Security, and Tactical Enabling Tasks Volume 2; Reconnaissance and Intelligence
    [16:21] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Movement and Maneuver
    [16:39] ADRP 3-0 Operations; Movement and Maneuver
    [17:05] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Movement and Maneuver
    [21:12] ADRP 6-0 Mission Command
    [23:50] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Casualties
    [28:17] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Subsurface Areas
    [33:23] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Counterattacks
    [34:10] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Preventing Isolation
    [34:30] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Preventing Isolation
    [43:14] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Planning
    [46:36] ADRP 3-0 Operations; Movement and Maneuver
    [52:26] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations

    Misc:
    [6:10] Gur’ev’s Area Defense
    [8:09] German Order of Battle 79th Infantry Division
    [12:19] German Organization 208th Infantry Kampfgruppe

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    0:00 Introduction
    0:17 Introduction: Opening Campaigns
    1:54 The Red October Factory: The Situation
    9:43 Plan of Attack
    24:40 Orientation of the Martenovskii Shop
    37:59 27 October 1942
    39:13 29 October 1942
    41:08 October 1942 through 03 November 1942
    43:53 Operation HUBERTUS 11 November 1942

    #battleofstalingrad #stalingrad #sovietunion #sovietarmy #militaryhistory #combatoperations #ww2 #wwii #stalin #hitler

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2018
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016882
    VIRIN: 180719-O-QT950-4460
    Filename: DOD_111872318
    Length: 00:53:32
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    ww2
    militaryhistory
    Stalingrad
    sovietunion
    sovietarmy

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