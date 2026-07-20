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Army University Press presents the first in a new series of documentaries that examine battles through the lens of current U.S. Army doctrine. Stalingrad: The Battle for the Martenovskii Shop analyzes the fight for the Red October Factory in Stalingrad focusing specifically on a heavily defended area known as the Martenovskii Shop. The doctrinal insights emphasize large scale combat operations and references FM 3-0 along with other doctrinal publications to both educate and inform its viewers.



Chapters:

[00:17] Introduction: Opening Campaigns

[1:55] The Red October Factory: The Situation

[9:44] Plan of Attack

[17:22] 23 October 1942

[24:39] Orientation of the Martenovskii Shop

[36:00] 25 October 1942

[37:57] 26-27 October 1942

[39:13] 28-29 October 1942

[41:06] 30 October 1942 through 03 November 1942

[43:52] Operation HUBERTUS 11 November 1942

[52:50] Credits



Doctrine:

[1:52] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations

[4:50] FM 3-0 Operations; Defensive Tasks

[5:23] FM 3-0 Operations; Defensive Tasks

[6:59] FM 3-0 Operations; Defensive Tasks

[11:25] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Fires

[11:45] ADRP 3-09 Fires

[14:15] FM 3-90-2 Reconnaissance, Security, and Tactical Enabling Tasks Volume 2; Reconnaissance and Intelligence

[14:37] FM 3-90-2 Reconnaissance, Security, and Tactical Enabling Tasks Volume 2; Reconnaissance and Intelligence

[16:21] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Movement and Maneuver

[16:39] ADRP 3-0 Operations; Movement and Maneuver

[17:05] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Movement and Maneuver

[21:12] ADRP 6-0 Mission Command

[23:50] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Casualties

[28:17] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Subsurface Areas

[33:23] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Counterattacks

[34:10] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Preventing Isolation

[34:30] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Preventing Isolation

[43:14] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations; Planning

[46:36] ADRP 3-0 Operations; Movement and Maneuver

[52:26] ATP 3-06 Urban Operations



Misc:

[6:10] Gur’ev’s Area Defense

[8:09] German Order of Battle 79th Infantry Division

[12:19] German Organization 208th Infantry Kampfgruppe



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0:00 Introduction

0:17 Introduction: Opening Campaigns

1:54 The Red October Factory: The Situation

9:43 Plan of Attack

24:40 Orientation of the Martenovskii Shop

37:59 27 October 1942

39:13 29 October 1942

41:08 October 1942 through 03 November 1942

43:53 Operation HUBERTUS 11 November 1942



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