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    DLA Weapons Support Activation Ceremony

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    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Daniel Trout 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness

    A historic milestone in military logistics unfolds at Defense Supply Center Columbus, Ohio. Watch Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor unfurl the colors of DLA Weapons Support during its official activation ceremony on July 24, 2026.

    Presided over by DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, this event marks the unification of DLA's land, maritime, and aviation supply chains. By merging the former DLA Land and Maritime and DLA Aviation, this newly forged logistical powerhouse stands as a single, unified command dedicated to maximizing warfighter readiness across the globe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016881
    VIRIN: 260724-D-UI202-4216
    Filename: DOD_111872317
    Length: 00:50:26
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Weapons Support Activation Ceremony, by Daniel Trout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DSCC Columbus
    DLA Weapons Support (Columbus)
    DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly
    DLA Weapons Support (Columbus) Commander Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor
    DLA Weapons Support Activation
    DLA Land & Maritime

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