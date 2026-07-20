DLA Weapons Support Activation Ceremony

DLA Forges New Weapons Support Command to Sharpen Global Readiness
A historic milestone in military logistics unfolds at Defense Supply Center Columbus, Ohio. Watch Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor unfurl the colors of DLA Weapons Support during its official activation ceremony on July 24, 2026.
Presided over by DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, this event marks the unification of DLA's land, maritime, and aviation supply chains. By merging the former DLA Land and Maritime and DLA Aviation, this newly forged logistical powerhouse stands as a single, unified command dedicated to maximizing warfighter readiness across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016881
|VIRIN:
|260724-D-UI202-4216
|Filename:
|DOD_111872317
|Length:
|00:50:26
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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