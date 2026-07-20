U.S. Army Soldiers, Bangladesh Parachute Commandos Train on Tactical Movements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016880" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific, along with members of the Bangladesh Army 1st Parachute Commando Battalion, conduct training on movement ranges as part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, Saturday, July 25, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Kevin Butler with footage from Spc. Arianna Cox, Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz, and Capt. Brittany Whitehead)