U.S. Army Soldiers, Bangladesh Parachute Commandos Train on Tactical Movements

Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific, along with members of the Bangladesh Army 1st Parachute Commando Battalion, conduct training on movement ranges as part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, Saturday, July 25, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Kevin Butler with footage from Spc. Arianna Cox, Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz, and Capt. Brittany Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 11:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016880
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-JD616-3198
|Filename:
|DOD_111872316
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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