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    JTF Organization

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    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    Joint Task Force Organization – A brief description of the Joint Task Force (JTF) organization, command relationships, and functional component commands. It includes discussions of OPCON, TACON, and ADCON. Additionally, a brief description of a JFMCC and its associated Amphibious Force, Amphibious Task Force, and Landing Force is provided. This is an extract taken from the AUP film “Okinawa 1945: Planning Operation ICEBERG.”

    #jtf #nationalsecurity #usarmy #usmilitary #jointoperations #jointoperation #pme #professionalmilitaryeducation

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016879
    VIRIN: 220417-O-QT950-9897
    Filename: DOD_111872315
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: US

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    This work, JTF Organization, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    usarmy
    jointoperation
    nationalsecurity
    professionalmilitaryeducation

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