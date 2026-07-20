Joint Task Force Organization – A brief description of the Joint Task Force (JTF) organization, command relationships, and functional component commands. It includes discussions of OPCON, TACON, and ADCON. Additionally, a brief description of a JFMCC and its associated Amphibious Force, Amphibious Task Force, and Landing Force is provided. This is an extract taken from the AUP film “Okinawa 1945: Planning Operation ICEBERG.”
#jtf #nationalsecurity #usarmy #usmilitary #jointoperations #jointoperation #pme #professionalmilitaryeducation
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016879
|VIRIN:
|220417-O-QT950-9897
|Filename:
|DOD_111872315
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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