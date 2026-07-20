video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016879" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Task Force Organization – A brief description of the Joint Task Force (JTF) organization, command relationships, and functional component commands. It includes discussions of OPCON, TACON, and ADCON. Additionally, a brief description of a JFMCC and its associated Amphibious Force, Amphibious Task Force, and Landing Force is provided. This is an extract taken from the AUP film “Okinawa 1945: Planning Operation ICEBERG.”



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