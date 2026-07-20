U.S., Bangladesh strengthen partnership during counterterror training in Tiger Lightning

Staff Sgt. Andrew Vasquez assigned to 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard discusses the impact of participating in counterterrorism training with the Bangladesh Parachute Commandos. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Butler and Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016874
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-JD616-4623
|Filename:
|DOD_111872303
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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