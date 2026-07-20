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    U.S., Bangladesh strengthen partnership during counterterror training in Tiger Lightning

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    BANGLADESH

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Butler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Vasquez assigned to 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard discusses the impact of participating in counterterrorism training with the Bangladesh Parachute Commandos. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Butler and Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016874
    VIRIN: 260729-A-JD616-4623
    Filename: DOD_111872303
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: BD

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    TAGS

    OregonNationalGuard
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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