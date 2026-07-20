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    U.S. and Bangladeshi Forces Sharpen Tactical Edge

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    BANGLADESH

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific participate in counterterror exercises alongside members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion during Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19–29, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations.(U.S. Army video by: Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Reetz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016868
    VIRIN: 260729-A-LO422-6147
    Filename: DOD_111872235
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: BD

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. and Bangladeshi Forces Sharpen Tactical Edge, by SFC Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    usarpac
    OregonNationalGuard
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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