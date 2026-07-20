U.S. and Bangladeshi Forces Sharpen Tactical Edge

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific participate in counterterror exercises alongside members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion during Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19–29, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations.(U.S. Army video by: Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016868
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-LO422-6147
|Filename:
|DOD_111872235
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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