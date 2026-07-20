U.S. Army, Bangladesh Soldiers attend closing ceremony during Tiger Lightning 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon Army National Guard and members of the 1 Parachute Commando Battalion attend the closing ceremony of Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016867
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-LO422-8062
|Filename:
|DOD_111872191
|Length:
|00:12:58
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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