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    How to Save Accreditation Information as a PDF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Jasmine Adams 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    Go to the course page and select Ctrl + P.
    Set the destination to Save as PDF.
    Click More Settings to customize the PDF size, margins, scale, and display options.
    Enable Background Graphics to display the logos next to each credit type.
    Once done configuring your settings, click Save.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016865
    VIRIN: 260729-O-XS757-4681
    Filename: DOD_111872172
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Save Accreditation Information as a PDF, by Jasmine Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DHA
    Tutorial
    CEPO

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