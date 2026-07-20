How to Save Accreditation Information as a PDF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Go to the course page and select Ctrl + P.

Set the destination to Save as PDF.

Click More Settings to customize the PDF size, margins, scale, and display options.

Enable Background Graphics to display the logos next to each credit type.

Once done configuring your settings, click Save.