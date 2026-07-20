How to Save Accreditation Information as a PDF

Go to the course page and select Ctrl + P.
Set the destination to Save as PDF.
Click More Settings to customize the PDF size, margins, scale, and display options.
Enable Background Graphics to display the logos next to each credit type.
Once done configuring your settings, click Save.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016865
|VIRIN:
|260729-O-XS757-4681
|Filename:
|DOD_111872172
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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