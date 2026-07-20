B-roll-MOS 14P Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty-Avenger Training-1. USARMY 30th ADA BDE
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016860
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-MN278-7596
|PIN:
|260007
|Filename:
|DOD_111872118
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK US, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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