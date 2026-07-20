Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 31

Video covering week 30 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Air Force Staff Sergeant Jonathan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 09:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016847
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-NN690-8439
|Filename:
|DOD_111872073
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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