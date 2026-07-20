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    C-2A Greyhound's Six Decades of Service Ends with Landing at NAS Pensacola

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    NAS PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Video by Ensign Victoria Franklin 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    The Navy's final C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, leads a formation flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels over Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Sherman Field during the aircraft's final flight in service before being turned over to the National Naval Aviation Museum. VRC-40 is being disestablished after more than six decades of carrier onboard delivery (COD) services and logistics support to the fleet, while being the only remaining aviation squadron to fly the C-2A Greyhound aircraft. (U.S. Navy video by Ens. Victoria Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016846
    VIRIN: 260728-N-AM408-1001
    Filename: DOD_111872029
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: NAS PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, C-2A Greyhound's Six Decades of Service Ends with Landing at NAS Pensacola, by ENS Victoria Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40
    C-2A Greyhound

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