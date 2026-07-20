C-2A Greyhound's Six Decades of Service Ends with Landing at NAS Pensacola

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Navy's final C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, leads a formation flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels over Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Sherman Field during the aircraft's final flight in service before being turned over to the National Naval Aviation Museum. VRC-40 is being disestablished after more than six decades of carrier onboard delivery (COD) services and logistics support to the fleet, while being the only remaining aviation squadron to fly the C-2A Greyhound aircraft. (U.S. Navy video by Ens. Victoria Franklin)