C-2A Greyhound's Six Decades of Service Ends with Landing at NAS Pensacola

The Navy's final C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, leads a formation flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels over Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Sherman Field during the aircraft's final flight in service before being turned over to the National Naval Aviation Museum. VRC-40 is being disestablished after more than six decades of carrier onboard delivery (COD) services and logistics support to the fleet, while being the only remaining aviation squadron to fly the C-2A Greyhound aircraft. (U.S. Navy video by Ens. Victoria Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016846
|VIRIN:
|260728-N-AM408-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111872029
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|NAS PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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