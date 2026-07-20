Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's mascot, Jay Gosling, embarks on a journey through the installation's history, celebrating 200 years of NAS Pensacola in preparation for the NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show in November, 2026.
This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence to enhance visual storytelling capabilities. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1016845
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-IR734-7755
|Filename:
|DOD_111872026
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|NAS PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 200 Years Forged Here 2, by CPO Ian Cotter and ENS Victoria Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.