200 Years Forged Here 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016845" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's mascot, Jay Gosling, embarks on a journey through the installation's history, celebrating 200 years of NAS Pensacola in preparation for the NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show in November, 2026.

This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence to enhance visual storytelling capabilities. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.