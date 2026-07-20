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    200 Years Forged Here 2

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    NAS PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Ian Cotter and Ensign Victoria Franklin

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's mascot, Jay Gosling, embarks on a journey through the installation's history, celebrating 200 years of NAS Pensacola in preparation for the NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show in November, 2026.
    This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence to enhance visual storytelling capabilities. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 09:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1016845
    VIRIN: 260729-N-IR734-7755
    Filename: DOD_111872026
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: NAS PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200 Years Forged Here 2, by CPO Ian Cotter and ENS Victoria Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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