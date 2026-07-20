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    86th Fuels Management Spot

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management showcased how safe and efficient fuel operations support mission readiness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Airmen perform daily fuel storage, testing, and distribution to sustain aircraft operations and enable global air mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016839
    VIRIN: 260722-F-XK392-9209
    Filename: DOD_111871931
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

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    This work, 86th Fuels Management Spot, by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    86th Logistics Readiness Squadron

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