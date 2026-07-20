Airmen assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management showcased how safe and efficient fuel operations support mission readiness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Airmen perform daily fuel storage, testing, and distribution to sustain aircraft operations and enable global air mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016839
|VIRIN:
|260722-F-XK392-9209
|Filename:
|DOD_111871931
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th Fuels Management Spot, by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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