ANAV Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016835" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video production was created to highlight LCDR Samantha Billy, the assistant navigation officer onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)