This video production was created to highlight LCDR Samantha Billy, the assistant navigation officer onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016835
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-VA510-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871920
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ANAV Highlight, by SN Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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