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    ANAV Highlight

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    This video production was created to highlight LCDR Samantha Billy, the assistant navigation officer onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016835
    VIRIN: 260715-N-VA510-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871920
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANAV Highlight, by SN Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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