U.S., Bangladesh strengthen partnership during Tiger Lightning

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific, and members of the Bangladesh Army’s 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conduct training during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19-29, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Butler).
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016834
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-JD616-7758
|Filename:
|DOD_111871913
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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