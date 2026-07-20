U.S., Bangladesh U.S., Bangladesh strengthen relationships to build enduring partnership during Tiger Lightning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016832" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Bangladesh Army’s 1st Parachute Commando Battalion hosted U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard for 10 days of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 focusing on jungle operations and counterterror. Soldiers from the U.S. each had a Bangladesh Army Commando partner and performed a wide range of tasks including rappelling, building and bus assaults, and cordon and search training from July 19-29, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations.