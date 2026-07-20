The Bangladesh Army’s 1st Parachute Commando Battalion hosted U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard for 10 days of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 focusing on jungle operations and counterterror. Soldiers from the U.S. each had a Bangladesh Army Commando partner and performed a wide range of tasks including rappelling, building and bus assaults, and cordon and search training from July 19-29, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016832
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-HF218-7549
|Filename:
|DOD_111871911
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Bangladesh U.S., Bangladesh strengthen relationships to build enduring partnership during Tiger Lightning, by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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