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    Interview: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1: Sgt. Dawson Johnson

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dawson Johnson, an infantryman assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, answers questions after completing the 2-mile run event during the Army Fitness Test at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The event tests squad effectiveness, communication and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 06:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1016830
    VIRIN: 260730-A-WL551-7906
    Filename: DOD_111871839
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    AFN Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Target_News_Europe
    SwordofFreedom
    EABestSquad
    EABestSquad26

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