B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1: Army Fitness Test

U.S. Army Soldiers from multiple units across Europe perform preparatory drills and the Army Fitness Test during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026.
Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition evaluates squad effectiveness, communication, and cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and resilience. The winning squad advances to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day, Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson, and Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016826
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-WL551-9661
|Filename:
|DOD_111871833
|Length:
|00:09:26
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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