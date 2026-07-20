B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1: Army Fitness Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016826" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from multiple units across Europe perform preparatory drills and the Army Fitness Test during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition evaluates squad effectiveness, communication, and cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and resilience. The winning squad advances to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day, Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson, and Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)