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    B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1: Army Fitness Test

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor, Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day and Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers from multiple units across Europe perform preparatory drills and the Army Fitness Test during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition evaluates squad effectiveness, communication, and cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and resilience. The winning squad advances to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day, Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson, and Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 06:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016826
    VIRIN: 260730-A-WL551-9661
    Filename: DOD_111871833
    Length: 00:09:26
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1: Army Fitness Test, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, SSG Marzelle Day and SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    USAREUR-AF; StrongerTogether; Target_News_Europe; USArmy; Best Squad Competition
    EABestSquad
    EABestSquad26

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