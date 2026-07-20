B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1: Army Fitness Test B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016822" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete in the Army Fitness Test during Day 1 of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. The Army Fitness Test evaluates Soldiers’ strength, power, endurance and overall fitness while establishing each squad’s baseline performance at the start of the competition.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The event tests squad effectiveness, communication and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)