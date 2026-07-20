USAG Italy ACS Celebrates 61st Birthday

Army Community Service (ACS) celebrated its 61st birthday with the Vicenza Military Community and U.S. Army Garrison Italy at the ACS lobby on Caserma Ederle, Italy, July 15, 2026. ACS was founded on July 25, 1965, with a mission of “Enhancing the Well-being of Military Communities by Fostering Resilience and Providing Comprehensive Support.” 61 years later ACS continues to serve military communities worldwide. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 04:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016818
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-JH229-6871
|Filename:
|DOD_111871718
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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