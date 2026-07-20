B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1: Army Fitness Test

U.S. Army Europe and Africa Soldiers conduct the Army Fitness Test during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. The Army Fitness Test evaluates Soldiers’ strength, power, endurance and overall fitness while establishing each squad’s baseline performance at the start of the competition.
Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The event tests squad effectiveness, communication and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 05:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016817
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-FL725-8032
|Filename:
|DOD_111871701
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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