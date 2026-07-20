Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Dry- and Live-Fire Squad Attacks

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward‑deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct dry‑ and live‑fire squad attacks during Fuji Viper 26.3 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, July 6, 2026. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan to conduct combined‑arms live‑fire training to enhance operational readiness, tactical proficiency and lethality throughout the first island chain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 07:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016814
|VIRIN:
|260706-M-DA683-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871687
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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