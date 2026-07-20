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    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct a Short- and Long-Bay Live-Fire Range

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    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward‑deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, participate in short‑ and long‑bay live‑fire ranges during Fuji Viper 26.3 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 24–25, 2026. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan to conduct combined‑arms live‑fire training to enhance operational readiness, tactical proficiency and lethality throughout the first island chain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 07:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016812
    VIRIN: 260624-M-DA683-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871682
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

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    This work, Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct a Short- and Long-Bay Live-Fire Range, by LCpl Oscar Ocampo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd MARDIV, V28, FUJI VIPER, MARKSMANSHIP, WEAPONS TRAINING, COMBAT READINESS

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