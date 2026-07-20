Maritime leaders experience a folkloric musical performance during AMFS 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016807" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Moroccan Armed Forces host maritime leaders at a folkloric musical performance and dinner in Rabat, Morocco, July 21, 2026. The cultural experience provided an opportunity for leaders from across Africa and the United States to strengthen collaborative partnerships in support of shared maritime security objectives. Co-hosted by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe and Africa, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, AMFS 2026 brings together international partners to address shared security challenges under the theme "Innovation and Partnership to Strengthen Maritime Security." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)