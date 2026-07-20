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    Maritime leaders experience a folkloric musical performance during AMFS 2026

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    RABAT, MOROCCO

    07.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Royal Moroccan Armed Forces host maritime leaders at a folkloric musical performance and dinner in Rabat, Morocco, July 21, 2026. The cultural experience provided an opportunity for leaders from across Africa and the United States to strengthen collaborative partnerships in support of shared maritime security objectives. Co-hosted by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe and Africa, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, AMFS 2026 brings together international partners to address shared security challenges under the theme "Innovation and Partnership to Strengthen Maritime Security." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 04:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016807
    VIRIN: 260721-M-EE367-1003
    Filename: DOD_111871633
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: RABAT, MA

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maritime leaders experience a folkloric musical performance during AMFS 2026, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Maritime security
    AMFS
    African Maritime Forces Summit
    Marines
    USMC
    NAVEUR NAVAF

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