Soldiers with U.S. Army Europe and Africa arrive, in-process, and receive their initial briefing ahead of the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2026. Competitors from across the command's major subordinate units complete layout and equipment checks before receiving mission guidance from competition leadership. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills; highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 22:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016799
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-NX575-7767
|Filename:
|DOD_111871533
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competitors In-Process at Grafenwoehr, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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