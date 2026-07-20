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    U.S. Strikes IRGC Targets After Attempted Iranian Attacks

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Video footage of U.S. Central Command forces launching precision strikes against Iranian military targets, released July 29, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 22:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016795
    VIRIN: 260729-D-D0477-6002
    Filename: DOD_111871484
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

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    U.S. Strikes IRGC Targets After Attempted Iranian Attacks

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    TAGS

    Iran
    CENTCOM

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