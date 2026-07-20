Video footage of U.S. Central Command forces launching precision strikes against Iranian military targets, released July 29, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 22:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016795
|VIRIN:
|260729-D-D0477-6002
|Filename:
|DOD_111871484
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, U.S. Strikes IRGC Targets After Attempted Iranian Attacks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Strikes IRGC Targets After Attempted Iranian Attacks
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