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    B-Roll: HMCS Corner Brook engages in live-fire sinking exercise during RIMPAC 2026

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The crew of Royal Canadian Navy Victoria-class long-range patrol submarine HMCS Corner Brook (SSK 878) participate in a live-fire sinking exercise targeting decommissioned Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii, July 12, 2026. Over three decades of service, Mobile Bay supported Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom, and delivered humanitarian assistance following the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption in the Philippines. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016791
    VIRIN: 260728-N-N0842-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871377
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

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    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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