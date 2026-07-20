U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 conduct operations with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 11, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samuel B. Park)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016789
|VIRIN:
|260711-N-VT352-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111871297
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: USS Essex, ACU-5 conduct well deck operations, by SA Samuel Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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