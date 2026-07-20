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    B-Roll: Service members conduct mass casualty drill aboard USS Essex

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Members of the Canadian Medical Emergency Response Team provide lifesaving care for simulated patients while they are flown aboard a U.S. Army CH-47D Chinook helicopter to the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Pacific Ocean during a mass casualty drill as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 10, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016788
    VIRIN: 260710-N-UJ417-2001
    Filename: DOD_111871279
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, B-Roll: Service members conduct mass casualty drill aboard USS Essex, by PO1 Russell Rhodes Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Partners
    Integrated
    Prepared
    Commander Third Fleet
    Rim of the Pacfic
    RIMPAC26

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