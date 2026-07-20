B-Roll: Service members conduct mass casualty drill aboard USS Essex

Members of the Canadian Medical Emergency Response Team provide lifesaving care for simulated patients while they are flown aboard a U.S. Army CH-47D Chinook helicopter to the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Pacific Ocean during a mass casualty drill as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 10, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016788
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-UJ417-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871279
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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