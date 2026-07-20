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    VMM-164 and 16th CAB Conduct Flight Ops from USS Essex

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    U.S. Marine aircrewmen, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 (Reinforced), in a UH-1Y Venom fly alongside an AH-1Z Viper and a AH-64E Apache, assigned to the U.S. Army’s 16th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), June 15, 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016784
    VIRIN: 260615-N-UJ417-2002
    Filename: DOD_111871257
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, VMM-164 and 16th CAB Conduct Flight Ops from USS Essex, by PO1 Russell Rhodes Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partners
    Rim of the Pacific
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC26
    RIMPAC 26

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