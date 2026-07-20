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    USS Essex Transits To RIMPAC 26

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aircraft from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, and Army 16th Combat Aviation Brigade form up on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), June 15, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016783
    VIRIN: 260615-N-UJ417-2001
    Filename: DOD_111871233
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

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    This work, USS Essex Transits To RIMPAC 26, by PO1 Russell Rhodes Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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