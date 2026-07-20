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    A-10 Thunderbolt II Takes Final Flight at Davis-Monthan - Broll Stringer

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    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, fly the A-10 Thunderbolt II for the last time at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10's precision and survivability saved countless lives and defined Close Air Support for nearly half a century. The final flight event honored the aircraft's decades of close air support excellence and celebrated its lasting legacy as DMAFB transitions to future mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016780
    VIRIN: 260729-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871201
    Length: 00:10:19
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Takes Final Flight at Davis-Monthan - Broll Stringer, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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