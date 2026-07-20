A-10 Thunderbolt II Takes Final Flight at Davis-Monthan - Broll Stringer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016780" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, fly the A-10 Thunderbolt II for the last time at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10's precision and survivability saved countless lives and defined Close Air Support for nearly half a century. The final flight event honored the aircraft's decades of close air support excellence and celebrated its lasting legacy as DMAFB transitions to future mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)