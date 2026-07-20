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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competitors In-Process at Grafenwoehr Vertical

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Soldiers with U.S. Army Europe and Africa arrive, in-process, and receive their initial briefing ahead of the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2026. Competitors from across the command's major subordinate units complete layout and equipment checks before receiving mission guidance from competition leadership. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills; highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be selected out of the final winning squad to be named the Army's Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 18:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016778
    VIRIN: 260728-A-NX575-5698
    Filename: DOD_111871182
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competitors In-Process at Grafenwoehr Vertical, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad
    EABestSquad26

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