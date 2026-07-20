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    Hotel Company Annual Rifle Training

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Brooke Pedersen 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct annual rifle training at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 15, 2026. The table one course of fire teaches recruits the fundamentals of marksmanship combat shooting positions, rifle carries, and safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brooke Pedersen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 18:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016777
    VIRIN: 260715-M-WB747-1002
    Filename: DOD_111871181
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Hotel Company Annual Rifle Training, by Cpl Brooke Pedersen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    recruit training
    MCRD San Diego
    Hotel Company
    RTR
    Marines
    2nd Battalion

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