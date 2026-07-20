Hotel Company Annual Rifle Training

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct annual rifle training at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 15, 2026. The table one course of fire teaches recruits the fundamentals of marksmanship combat shooting positions, rifle carries, and safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brooke Pedersen)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 18:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016777
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-WB747-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111871181
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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