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    A-10 Final Flight at DM

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    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, veterans and community members gather to witness the final flight of the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The event honored the aircraft's decades of close air support excellence and celebrated its lasting legacy as the Air Force transitions to future mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016770
    VIRIN: 260729-F-AR459-1829
    Filename: DOD_111871142
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, A-10 Final Flight at DM, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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