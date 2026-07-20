A-10 Final Flight at DM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016770" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen, veterans and community members gather to witness the final flight of the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The event honored the aircraft's decades of close air support excellence and celebrated its lasting legacy as the Air Force transitions to future mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)