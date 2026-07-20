A-10 Final Flight at DM

U.S. Air Force Airmen, veterans and community members gather to witness the final flight of the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The event honored the aircraft's decades of close air support excellence and celebrated its lasting legacy as the Air Force transitions to future mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016770
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-AR459-1829
|Filename:
|DOD_111871142
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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