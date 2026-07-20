Final A-10C Thunderbolt II Flight at DM B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, perform the final A-10C Thunderbolt II flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The flight marked the end of A-10 operations at DM as the installation continues to execute Department of War priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016767
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-NX073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871053
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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