(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Final A-10C Thunderbolt II Flight at DM B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, perform the final A-10C Thunderbolt II flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The flight marked the end of A-10 operations at DM as the installation continues to execute Department of War priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016767
    VIRIN: 260729-F-NX073-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871053
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final A-10C Thunderbolt II Flight at DM B-Roll, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video