Troopers assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment, zero and qualify on the M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle at Fort Hood, Texas, July 22-23. The training ensured Troopers were proficient with the weapon system and prepared to employ it effectively during future operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016763
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-ZS678-9907
|Filename:
|DOD_111870965
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Cavalry Regiment sniper rifle qualification B-roll, by SFC Kevin Spence and SSG Zelika Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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