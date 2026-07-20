(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    3rd Cavalry Regiment sniper rifle qualification B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence and Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment, zero and qualify on the M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle at Fort Hood, Texas, July 22-23. The training ensured Troopers were proficient with the weapon system and prepared to employ it effectively during future operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016763
    VIRIN: 260722-A-ZS678-9907
    Filename: DOD_111870965
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: FORT HOOD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Cavalry Regiment sniper rifle qualification B-roll, by SFC Kevin Spence and SSG Zelika Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    brave rifles
    3cr
    Squad Designated Marksman rifle (SDMR)
    sniper qualification
    M110A1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video