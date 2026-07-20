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    USDA and Partners' New World Screwworm Responses -Shorts- Dispersals, Traps, Game Cameras, and Drones

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cheung 

    Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

    New World Screwworm – Multiple Response Strategy

    [This media reel / B-roll is intended for editing]

    00:07 -- Aerial Dispersal (02:50m -- Dispersal Begins)
    04:00 -- Ground Dispersal
    06:40 -- Baited Lure Trap Device
    08:19 -- Sticky Trap
    08:53 -- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Remote and Recorded Over-Water and Trail Camera and Live Field Observation
    12:26 -- Drone Aerial Observation

    These are some of the strategic responses being used by the international multi-agency New World Screwworm teams.

    More information: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm

    Versions with more and extended clips of these strategies are available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/NewWorldScrewworm

    Photos are at DVIDS and the USDA APHIS Flickr Collection https://www.flickr.com/photos/usdagov/collections/72157625204032244/

    Attribution appreciated.
    USDA Media by Lance Cheung.
    Courtesy Media

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016756
    VIRIN: 260702-P-H0001-9001
    Filename: DOD_111870771
    Length: 00:17:20
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USDA and Partners' New World Screwworm Responses -Shorts- Dispersals, Traps, Game Cameras, and Drones, by Lance Cheung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USDA
    APHIS
    New World Screwworm

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