USDA and Partners' New World Screwworm Responses -Shorts- Dispersals, Traps, Game Cameras, and Drones

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New World Screwworm – Multiple Response Strategy



[This media reel / B-roll is intended for editing]



00:07 -- Aerial Dispersal (02:50m -- Dispersal Begins)

04:00 -- Ground Dispersal

06:40 -- Baited Lure Trap Device

08:19 -- Sticky Trap

08:53 -- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Remote and Recorded Over-Water and Trail Camera and Live Field Observation

12:26 -- Drone Aerial Observation



These are some of the strategic responses being used by the international multi-agency New World Screwworm teams.



More information: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm



Versions with more and extended clips of these strategies are available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/NewWorldScrewworm



Photos are at DVIDS and the USDA APHIS Flickr Collection https://www.flickr.com/photos/usdagov/collections/72157625204032244/



Attribution appreciated.

USDA Media by Lance Cheung.

Courtesy Media