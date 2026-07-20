New World Screwworm – Multiple Response Strategy
[This media reel / B-roll is intended for editing]
00:07 -- Aerial Dispersal (02:50m -- Dispersal Begins)
04:00 -- Ground Dispersal
06:40 -- Baited Lure Trap Device
08:19 -- Sticky Trap
08:53 -- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Remote and Recorded Over-Water and Trail Camera and Live Field Observation
12:26 -- Drone Aerial Observation
These are some of the strategic responses being used by the international multi-agency New World Screwworm teams.
More information: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm
Versions with more and extended clips of these strategies are available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/NewWorldScrewworm
Photos are at DVIDS and the USDA APHIS Flickr Collection https://www.flickr.com/photos/usdagov/collections/72157625204032244/
Attribution appreciated.
USDA Media by Lance Cheung.
Courtesy Media
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016756
|VIRIN:
|260702-P-H0001-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111870771
|Length:
|00:17:20
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USDA and Partners' New World Screwworm Responses -Shorts- Dispersals, Traps, Game Cameras, and Drones, by Lance Cheung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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