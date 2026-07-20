7318 VMU MQ-9 Officer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016746" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps video highlighting the requirements, training and mission for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron MQ-9 officers created at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., July 29, 2026.MQ-9 Officers operate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from a Ground Control Station to provide reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, aviation fires, and electromagnetic support during combat operations. MQ-9 Officers also advise commanders on UAS integration and provide valuable intelligence not available through other sources. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)