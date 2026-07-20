U.S. Marine Corps video highlighting the requirements, training and mission for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron MQ-9 officers created at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., July 29, 2026.MQ-9 Officers operate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from a Ground Control Station to provide reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, aviation fires, and electromagnetic support during combat operations. MQ-9 Officers also advise commanders on UAS integration and provide valuable intelligence not available through other sources. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 14:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016746
|VIRIN:
|260729-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111870644
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7318 VMU MQ-9 Officer, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.