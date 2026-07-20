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    7318 VMU MQ-9 Officer

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps video highlighting the requirements, training and mission for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron MQ-9 officers created at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., July 29, 2026.MQ-9 Officers operate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from a Ground Control Station to provide reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, aviation fires, and electromagnetic support during combat operations. MQ-9 Officers also advise commanders on UAS integration and provide valuable intelligence not available through other sources. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 14:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016746
    VIRIN: 260729-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_111870644
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, 7318 VMU MQ-9 Officer, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UAS, Officer Programs, Marines, Innovation, Recruiting, Drone

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