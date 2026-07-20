MRU 2026 Promo

More than 550 Air National Guard medical professionals from 36 medical groups participated in Medical Readiness University 2026 at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi. The two-week readiness exercise combined classroom instruction with realistic field training to prepare Airmen for expeditionary medical operations. Students completed specialized courses before culminating in Operation Holdem, a 72-hour field exercise that tested clinical, logistical and leadership skills under simulated combat conditions. Through hands-on training and evolving scenarios based on current operational environments, MRU strengthened the Air National Guard Medical Service's ability to deliver medical care in austere, deployed settings.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 14:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1016739
|VIRIN:
|260724-Z-WC885-6559
|Filename:
|DOD_111870544
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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