MRU 2026 Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016739" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 550 Air National Guard medical professionals from 36 medical groups participated in Medical Readiness University 2026 at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi. The two-week readiness exercise combined classroom instruction with realistic field training to prepare Airmen for expeditionary medical operations. Students completed specialized courses before culminating in Operation Holdem, a 72-hour field exercise that tested clinical, logistical and leadership skills under simulated combat conditions. Through hands-on training and evolving scenarios based on current operational environments, MRU strengthened the Air National Guard Medical Service's ability to deliver medical care in austere, deployed settings.