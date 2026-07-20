U.S. Soldiers and Multinational partners experiment during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6), Fort Irwin, California, July 23, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Omarion Hall)
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|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 13:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016738
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-SU971-2143
|Filename:
|DOD_111870498
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Convergence Capstone 6: U.S. Soldiers and Multinational Partners Experiment during PC-C6, by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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