(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Project Convergence Capstone 6: U.S. Soldiers and Multinational Partners Experiment during PC-C6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers and Multinational partners experiment during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6), Fort Irwin, California, July 23, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Omarion Hall)

    "Brute Force" by Lyndn Gauntlett is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016738
    VIRIN: 260729-A-SU971-2143
    Filename: DOD_111870498
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Convergence Capstone 6: U.S. Soldiers and Multinational Partners Experiment during PC-C6, by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCC6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    convergence 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video