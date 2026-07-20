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    Civilian Protests B-Roll

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army

    Observer controller/trainers assigned to 1st Battalion, 290th Brigade Support Battalion, 157th Infantry Brigade, simulate a protest to evaluate the response of Soldiers assigned to the 113th Light Support Battalion, 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 24, 2026. The purpose of this CRX was for the 157th Infantry Brigade observer, controller/trainers to assist the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team in setting the conditions for Joint Readiness Training Center 27-09 rotation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016737
    VIRIN: 260724-A-FB640-5643
    Filename: DOD_111870467
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Civilian Protests B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Regulators
    157th Infantry Brigade
    observer controller/trainer
    76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team
    CRX 26-02

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