Civilian Protests

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016736" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Observer controller/trainers assigned to 1st Battalion, 290th Brigade Support Battalion, 157th Infantry Brigade, simulate a protest to evaluate the response of Soldiers assigned to the 113th Light Support Battalion, 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 24, 2026. The purpose of this CRX was for the 157th Infantry Brigade observer, controller/trainers to assist the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team in setting the conditions for Joint Readiness Training Center 27-09 rotation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)