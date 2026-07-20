CRX 26-02 Riggers

Soldiers assigned to the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, 38th Special Troops Battalion, 38th Infantry Division, pack and secure a 64-foot-diameter cargo parachute assembly in preparation for a supply drop during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 23, 2026. The purpose of this CRX was for the 157th Infantry Brigade observer, controller/trainers to assist the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team in setting the conditions for Joint Readiness Training Center 27-09 rotation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016735
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-FB640-2735
|Filename:
|DOD_111870462
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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