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    CRX 26-02 Riggers

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army

    Soldiers assigned to the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, 38th Special Troops Battalion, 38th Infantry Division, pack and secure a 64-foot-diameter cargo parachute assembly in preparation for a supply drop during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 23, 2026. The purpose of this CRX was for the 157th Infantry Brigade observer, controller/trainers to assist the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team in setting the conditions for Joint Readiness Training Center 27-09 rotation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016735
    VIRIN: 260723-A-FB640-2735
    Filename: DOD_111870462
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, CRX 26-02 Riggers, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    observer controller/trainer
    157 Infantry Brigade
    76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team
    CRX 26-02
    338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company

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