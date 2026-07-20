Howitzer Dry-Fire Training B-Roll

Field artillery Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 163rd Field Artillery Regiment, 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 38th Infantry Division, conduct a dry-fire exercise on an M777 howitzer during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 24, 2026. The training allowed the artillery crew to rehearse firing procedures, strengthen crew coordination and maintain proficiency while preparing for the 76th MBCT’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 27-09. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016734
|VIRIN:
|260724-A-FB640-9864
|Filename:
|DOD_111870460
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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