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    Howitzer Dry-Fire Training

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army

    Field artillery Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 163rd Field Artillery Regiment, 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 38th Infantry Division, conduct a dry-fire exercise on an M777 howitzer during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 24, 2026. The training allowed the artillery crew to rehearse firing procedures, strengthen crew coordination and maintain proficiency while preparing for the 76th MBCT’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 27-09. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016733
    VIRIN: 260724-A-FB640-7933
    Filename: DOD_111870456
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, Howitzer Dry-Fire Training, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    observer controller/trainer
    M777 Howitzer
    76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team
    CRX 26-02
    163rd Field Artillery Regiment

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